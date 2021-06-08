Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,067 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $253.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $184.01 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

