Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 139,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $224,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 26.3% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,856,000 after purchasing an additional 30,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

