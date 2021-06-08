Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYAM. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.96 million, a PE ratio of -195.70 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.54.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

