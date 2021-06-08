Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after buying an additional 653,310 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,701,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $219.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $149.85 and a 12 month high of $219.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

