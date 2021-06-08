Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Costamare worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 98,080 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costamare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

NYSE CMRE opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.