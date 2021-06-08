Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Shares Down 0.5%

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.15. 218,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 297,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

