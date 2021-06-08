Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 921,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,771,000 after purchasing an additional 72,279 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 958.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,476,000 after purchasing an additional 368,698 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

