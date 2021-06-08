Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 111,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

In other news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 23,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $154,418.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,877.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $28,538.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,837 shares of company stock valued at $511,734 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

HMHC opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.