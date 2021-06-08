Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 794.83 ($10.38).

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWDN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

Shares of HWDN traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 796.60 ($10.41). The stock had a trading volume of 705,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,659. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 827 ($10.80). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 785.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

