Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.17

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 1823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -743.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 50,568 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

