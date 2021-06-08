Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.56 ($41.83).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €47.00 ($55.29) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €47.26 ($55.60). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €39.88.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

