Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Jun 8th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.56 ($41.83).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €47.00 ($55.29) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €47.26 ($55.60). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €39.88.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

