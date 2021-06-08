HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 10.2% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price traded up 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.29. 273,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,272,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get HUYA alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.76.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.