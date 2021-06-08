Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

HRNNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Hydro One from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

HRNNF stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.