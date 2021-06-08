Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Gap Down to $59.94

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.94, but opened at $58.40. Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares last traded at $57.64, with a volume of 10,953 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on HYFM. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.52.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 489,750 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,501,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

