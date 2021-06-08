Hyperion Market Capitalization Tops $1.81 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. Hyperion has a market cap of $1.81 million and $18,222.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00070304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00026286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.58 or 0.00967751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.41 or 0.09511564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049992 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.