IAA, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IAA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $55.97 on Monday. IAA has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after buying an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,365 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in IAA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IAA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,865 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in IAA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,380,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 227,687 shares during the period.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

