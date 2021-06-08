Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBE. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.87 ($15.14).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

