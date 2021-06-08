ICHI Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.74 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00013376 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $12.74 million and approximately $123,526.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00065610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00255984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00227636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.08 or 0.01198252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,536.56 or 1.00203465 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,934,063 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

