iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-121 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.73 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMBI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:IMBI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 51,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.90. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.