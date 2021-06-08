Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of IMPL opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc bought 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,905. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

