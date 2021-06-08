Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of IMPL opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $15.89.
In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc bought 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 98,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,905. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Impel NeuroPharma
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
