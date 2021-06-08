Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $29,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $983,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,204,416.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,733,206 shares of company stock valued at $192,643,900. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

