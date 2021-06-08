Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.12

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 3291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 106.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 47,561 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1,401.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 504,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 470,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.