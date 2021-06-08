Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.05. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Independent Bank stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

