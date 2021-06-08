Insider Selling: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Sells 6,672 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 6,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $333,800.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,815.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anterix stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 118,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,531. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $56.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.63.

Get Anterix alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Anterix by 580.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATEX shares. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Anterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.