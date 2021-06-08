Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total transaction of C$224,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,175,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$97,836,816.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total transaction of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total transaction of C$158,480.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total transaction of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.65. 6,068,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,135. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.88. The firm has a market cap of C$54.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$45.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.4613264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.12.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.