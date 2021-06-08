Insider Selling: Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CEO Sells 63,533 Shares of Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.52.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRSR shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 295,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $4,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 121,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.