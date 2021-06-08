Insider Selling: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $440.76. 183,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in MarketAxess by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

