Insider Selling: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $440.76. 183,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in MarketAxess by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.