Insider Selling: Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Sells C$1,217,317.18 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total transaction of C$1,217,317.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,443,229.44.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21.

On Thursday, April 1st, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$64.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The company has a market cap of C$38.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$65.23. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of C$48.11 and a 52-week high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.487 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.21.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

