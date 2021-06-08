Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.00

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.70 ($0.24), with a volume of 1116331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.62. The company has a market cap of £181.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 0.12 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Inspired Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. Inspired Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.07%.

About Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

