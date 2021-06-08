Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Integer were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,294,000 after buying an additional 90,495 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Integer by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 264,072 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,225,000 after acquiring an additional 120,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Integer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday.

ITGR stock opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.15.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

