Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given a C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ITR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of ITR opened at C$3.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.60 and a 52-week high of C$5.90. The company has a market cap of C$218.16 million and a P/E ratio of -6.32.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

