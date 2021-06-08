Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.82.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

INTC opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $230.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

