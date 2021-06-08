InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $83 million-88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.62 million.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,353. InterDigital has a one year low of $52.88 and a one year high of $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.10.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

