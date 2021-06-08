Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IKTSY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.62. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.4463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.21%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

