Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 312,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 37,447 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 259,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.