Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,587.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $82.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.83.

