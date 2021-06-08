Investors Buy High Volume of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Call Options (BATS:ICF)

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,266 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,333% compared to the average volume of 66 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICF opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

