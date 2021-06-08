Investors Purchase High Volume of Biogen Call Options (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 111,622 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,410% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,392 call options.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $395.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.03. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

