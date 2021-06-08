Investors Purchase High Volume of BlueLinx Put Options (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,198 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,743% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

BlueLinx stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

In other BlueLinx news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 17,106 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $899,946.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 14,078 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $771,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,538. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 89.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 118.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 3,836.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 914.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

