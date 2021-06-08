ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.43 Million

Analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will report $24.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.35 million and the lowest is $19.50 million. ION Geophysical reported sales of $22.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $98.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $138.97 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $160.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on IO. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

IO stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 351,505 shares during the period. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

