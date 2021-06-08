IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to post $3.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $13.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IQVIA.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of IQV traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,728. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $244.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.