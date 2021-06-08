IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to post $3.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $13.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

Shares of IQV traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,728. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $244.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

