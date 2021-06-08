IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) vs. Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Head to Head Comparison

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cytosorbents and IRadimed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 86.51%. IRadimed has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.19%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than IRadimed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of IRadimed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytosorbents and IRadimed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $41.01 million 8.87 -$7.84 million ($0.20) -42.00 IRadimed $31.72 million 11.24 $1.37 million $0.11 263.18

IRadimed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -19.94% -13.11% -10.34% IRadimed 3.06% 1.62% 1.40%

Summary

IRadimed beats Cytosorbents on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from fresh whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

