iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,319,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,257,000 after purchasing an additional 470,657 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,987,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,658,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 325,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.78.

