iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after buying an additional 1,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,401,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,041,000 after buying an additional 54,391 shares in the last quarter.

TLT traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $140.29. The company had a trading volume of 163,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,924,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.22. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

