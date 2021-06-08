iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.37. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,325. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

