iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,300,000 after acquiring an additional 628,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,970,000 after purchasing an additional 118,641 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after purchasing an additional 522,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 117,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after buying an additional 34,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.37. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,325. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

