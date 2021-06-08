iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDEN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EDEN opened at €108.61 ($127.78) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €103.63. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1-year low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 1-year high of €71.11 ($83.66).

