iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Boosted by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,089,000.

SCZ stock opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $77.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.86.

