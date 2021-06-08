iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Lifted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

