iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after acquiring an additional 715,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 246,282 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 210,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.